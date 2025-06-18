Telangana Social Welfare Schools Close Admissions for Classes V–IX

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) has announced the successful completion of the admission process for Classes V to IX for the 2025–26 academic year. Officials confirmed that all available seats across residential schools in the state have been filled.

Merit-Based Allotment Ensured Fair and Transparent Admissions

The seat allotment was carried out based on a merit list generated from an entrance test conducted earlier this year. According to TGSWREIS officials, the selection process considered multiple factors, including:

Student performance in the entrance exam

in the entrance exam Social category of the applicant

of the applicant District-wise vacancy availability

The society emphasized that the process was conducted under a transparent and equitable framework, ensuring that students from marginalized backgrounds received fair access to quality education.

Empowering Marginalized Communities Through Residential Education

TGSWREIS continues to play a pivotal role in providing free residential education to socially and economically disadvantaged students in Telangana. By offering high-quality academic and residential facilities, these institutions aim to create a level playing field for students from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The society thanked all stakeholders, including parents, school staff, and district officials, for their cooperation in ensuring a smooth admission process.