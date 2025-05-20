Telangana Soldier Dies by Suicide While on Duty in Jammu and Kashmir

Hyderabad: A soldier from Telangana died by suicide while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir, sending shockwaves through his hometown of Narsampet in Warangal district.

The soldier, Nagar Raju, was posted at the Saroj Outpost near the international border in Samba district, J&K.

Soldier Ends Life Using Service Revolver

According to official reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, May 18, around 4:30 PM, when Nagar Raju, while on sentry duty, used his service revolver to end his life. His body was handed over to the family on Tuesday morning after formal procedures.

Family Cites Domestic Issues

Family members of the deceased stated that domestic problems may have led him to take the extreme step. The army and local police have initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact cause and any underlying stress factors.

Emotional Scenes in Narsampet

The soldier’s body was brought to his native village in Telangana, where emotional scenes unfolded. Locals and relatives gathered to pay their last respects, expressing grief and disbelief over the loss of the young soldier.

Authorities Launch Inquiry

The Indian Army and police are jointly probing the circumstances leading to the suicide. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of mental health challenges and stress-related issues.