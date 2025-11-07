Telangana Speaker Continues Hearing on Defection Cases of BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar will continue hearing the disqualification cases of MLAs who defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday, marking the second day of proceedings.

On Thursday, the Speaker questioned MLAs Tellam Venkat Rao and Jagtial MLA Sanjay, both of whom face disqualification petitions filed by the BRS.

Today, the focus will shift to Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Arikapudi Gandhi, whose hearings are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 12 noon, respectively.

At 11 a.m., the Speaker will hear the case of Pocharam Srinivas Reddy vs. Jagadish Reddy. The petition was filed by former minister Jagadish Reddy, who will be cross-examined by Pocharam’s legal representatives.

Later, at noon, the Arikapudi Gandhi vs. Kalvakuntla Sanjay case will be taken up. The petition, filed by Kalvakuntla Sanjay, will see Sanjay cross-examined by Gandhi’s advocates.

The Speaker has also scheduled further hearings on May 12 and 13, as additional petitions remain pending. However, Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender—both facing similar defection charges—have yet to file their affidavits.

The BRS has already approached the Supreme Court, seeking strict action against MLAs who switched allegiance after winning on the party’s ticket. The apex court, in its July 31 order, had directed the Speaker to decide on the disqualification pleas within three months.

With the deadline having expired on October 31, Speaker Prasad Kumar has now initiated direct questioning of the MLAs accused of defection to expedite the process in compliance with the court’s instructions.