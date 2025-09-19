Telangana Speaker Serves Notices to Six BRS MLAs Who Defected to Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has served notices to six BRS MLAs who have defected to the ruling Congress party.

The MLAs who received notices include Sanjay, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, Tellam Venkat Rao, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, and Gudem Mahipal Reddy.

In a related development, Kadiyam Srihari, the MLA from Station Ghanpur, condemned the BRS leaders for their disparaging remarks directed at the defecting MLAs. In a media briefing held in Hanumakonda on Friday, he emphasized that his collaboration with Congress is purely aimed at advancing the development of the Station Ghanpur constituency.

Kadiyam Srihari also noted that during the previous administration, BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao welcomed 36 MLAs into his party and appointed two of them as ministers. He questioned whether any of them had resigned at that time and mockingly asked if BRS leaders had only now come to recognise principles.

Kadiyam expressed his curiosity about why there is so much discussion now and wondered where the wisdom of others had been at that time. Kadiyam Srihari, who was initially elected as an MLA from the BRS party before switching to the ruling Congress party, also addressed the notices issued to him by the Speaker.

“I am collaborating with the Congress government solely for the advancement of the Station Ghanpur constituency. This partnership with Congress has led to the release of significant funds for its development,” he remarked.