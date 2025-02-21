Telangana Speaker Unveils Mango Expo Featuring 400 Rare Varieties

Hyderabad: A grand Mango Exhibition displaying nearly 400 varieties of mangoes was inaugurated by Telangana Assembly Speaker, Mr. Gaddam Prasad. Organized by Habson in Rajender Nagar, the exhibition highlighted innovative techniques that make it possible to preserve mangoes—traditionally a summer fruit—throughout the year using advanced freezing methods.

Expressing his enthusiasm, the Telangana Assembly Speaker praised Salmani Brothers for this remarkable initiative. He commended their efforts in cultivating 400 unique varieties of mangoes on 300 acres of land in Kohir, ensuring year-round availability through controlled freezing techniques.

“After years of dedicated research, Mr. Habib Salmani identified and cultivated these 400 rare varieties, many of which were on the verge of extinction. By growing them without the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, Salmani Brothers have introduced a healthier alternative for mango lovers,” said Habson Director, Mr. Kamal Salmani.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Habib Salmani emphasized the challenges of reviving mango varieties once cherished by the Asaf Jahi Sultans, aristocrats, and feudal lords. He pointed out that while mangoes are typically available in markets from March to May, many become inedible due to worm infestations.

However, through advanced freezing techniques, Salmani Brothers have successfully extended their shelf life, making them available 365 days a year. Additionally, they announced ambitious plans to begin exporting these mangoes to international markets.

The exhibition was graced by several distinguished guests, including Mr. Prakash Goud (MLA of Rajender Nagar), Mr. Shujath Ali (Retd. IIS), Mr. Fazal Rahman Khurram, and Professor Mohiuddin. The event was spearheaded by Habson Directors, Mr. Habib Salmani and Mr. Kamal Salmani.