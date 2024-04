Telangana: SSC Public Exam result to be out tomorrow

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations March 2024 results will be released here on Tuesday.

State Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham will declare the results at around 1100 hours tomorrow.

A total of about 5 lakh students registered for the exams that were conducted from March 18 to April 2 in 2,676 centres.