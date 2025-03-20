Telangana SSC Public Examinations to Begin on March 21: Over 5 Lakh Students to Appear

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations in Telangana are set to commence on March 21, with 5,09,403 students registered to appear for the exams. Among them, 2,58,895 are boys and 2,50,508 are girls. The examinations will be held across 2,650 centres in the State, with 28,100 invigilators and 2,650 chief superintendents overseeing the process.

Key Examination Details

🔹 Exam Dates: March 21 to April 4

🔹 Timings: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM (except for select subjects)

🔹 First Language Composite Exam: 9:30 AM to 12:50 PM

🔹 Physical & Biological Science Exams: 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM (on separate days)

Important Instructions for Students

✅ Hall Tickets: Already dispatched to schools; also available for download at bse.telangana.gov.in

✅ Reporting Time: Students must reach the centre by 8:30 AM

✅ Grace Period: Five minutes allowed till 9:35 AM

✅ Allowed Items: Hall ticket, exam pad, pen, pencil, scale, sharpener, eraser, and geometric instruments

❌ Prohibited Items: Mobile phones and electronic gadgets

To assist students, a round-the-clock control room has been set up at the Directorate of Government Examinations and can be reached at 040-23230942. Authorities have urged students to adhere to the guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process.