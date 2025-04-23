Telangana SSC Results 2025 Set to Release by End of April

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, is likely to announce the SSC (Class 10) results 2025 by the end of April.

According to official sources, the evaluation process for answer scripts across 19 centers was successfully completed on April 15, and the result compilation is currently underway.

Internal Assessment Marks Being Integrated

As part of the ongoing result preparation process, the authorities are also working to integrate internal assessment marks. This year, the state continues with the existing structure of 80 marks for external exams and 20 marks for internal assessments, as part of the final score calculation.

Major Change: Grading System Replaced by Marks System

In a significant policy change, the Telangana state government has abolished the grading system for SSC exams starting this academic year. Instead of grades, students will now be awarded marks for each subject.

Previously, students were assigned grades based on the number of marks they secured in various bands. However, from 2025 onwards, the results will reflect the actual marks obtained, making the evaluation more transparent.

Why the Change Matters?

The decision to switch from the grading system to a marks-based system has been welcomed by many educationists and parents who believe it will offer greater clarity and merit-based assessment. This move is expected to motivate students to aim for higher scores, while also aiding colleges in a more accurate evaluation during the admission process.

Official Announcement Expected Soon

An official date for the Telangana SSC Results 2025 declaration is yet to be confirmed, but sources indicate that results will likely be released online by the last week of April. Students are advised to keep checking the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in for timely updates.