Telangana

Telangana SSC Results Declared: Girls Outshine Boys again

In the recently declared Telangana SSC Public Exam results, girls have emerged as the frontrunners, surpassing boys with a notable 3.81% higher pass percentage.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Telangana SSC Results Declared: Girls Outshine Boys again
Telangana SSC Results Declared: Girls Outshine Boys again

Hyderabad: In the recently declared Telangana SSC Public Exam results, girls have emerged as the frontrunners, surpassing boys with a notable 3.81% higher pass percentage. The results, unveiled by Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, showcased the continued trend of girls outperforming boys in academic achievements.

Related Stories
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Sonia Gandhi Extended Invitation to Contest Lok Sabha Seat from Telangana
Tension prevails at Saidabad Polling Station; Malakpet Congress Candidate Attacked
Hyderabad: Congress Candidate Mujeebullah Shareef Assaulted During Charminar Poll Inspection
EC seized Rs 1,760 crore in five poll-bound states in 2023, seven times up from 2018

Out of 4,94,207 regular students who appeared for the exams, an impressive 91.31% successfully cleared their examinations. This marks a significant increase from last year’s pass percentage of 86.60%. Notably, 3,927 schools achieved a commendable 100% pass rate, while regrettably, six schools recorded a zero pass percentage.

The results are available for viewing on the official websites http://results.bse.telangana.gov.in and http://results.bsetelangana.org.

Congratulations to all the successful candidates, and here’s to continued excellence in education across Telangana!

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button