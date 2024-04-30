Telangana SSC Results Declared: Girls Outshine Boys again

Hyderabad: In the recently declared Telangana SSC Public Exam results, girls have emerged as the frontrunners, surpassing boys with a notable 3.81% higher pass percentage. The results, unveiled by Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, showcased the continued trend of girls outperforming boys in academic achievements.

Out of 4,94,207 regular students who appeared for the exams, an impressive 91.31% successfully cleared their examinations. This marks a significant increase from last year’s pass percentage of 86.60%. Notably, 3,927 schools achieved a commendable 100% pass rate, while regrettably, six schools recorded a zero pass percentage.

The results are available for viewing on the official websites http://results.bse.telangana.gov.in and http://results.bsetelangana.org.

Congratulations to all the successful candidates, and here’s to continued excellence in education across Telangana!