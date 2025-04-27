Telangana SSC Results 2025 Likely to be Declared Tomorrow; Check Steps to Download the Results
The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana), is expected to announce the TS SSC Results 2025 tomorrow, April 28, 2025, at 11:00 AM. However, official confirmation is still awaited on the board’s official website — bse.telangana.gov.in.
How to Check TS SSC Results 2025
Once declared, students can check their TS SSC Results 2025 by visiting the official website. They must enter their hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned on their TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025.
Steps to download the results:
- Visit bse.telangana.gov.in
- Click on the ‘TS SSC Results 2025’ link
- Select the year ‘2025’
- Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth
- Submit to view and download your result
TS SSC Results 2025 via SMS
In case of heavy traffic on the website, students can also check their results through SMS:
- Open SMS app
- Type TS10<space>ROLL NUMBER
- Send to 56263
- Receive your result on the same number
TS SSC Board Exam 2025 Details
- Exam Name: Telangana Secondary School Certificate Examination 2025
- Conducting Body: Board of Secondary Education, Telangana
- Exam Dates: March 21 to April 4, 2025
- Result Date: Expected in the last week of April 2025
- Mode: Online and SMS
Details Mentioned on TS SSC Result 2025
The online mark sheet will include:
- Student’s Name
- Roll Number
- District Name
- Subject Names
- Marks Obtained in Each Subject
- Grades and Grade Points
- Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)
- Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)
TS SSC 2025 Grading System
|Grade
|Marks in 2nd Language
|Marks in Other Subjects
|Grade Point
|A1
|90-100
|91-100
|10
|A2
|79-89
|81-90
|9
|B1
|68-78
|71-80
|8
|B2
|57-67
|61-70
|7
|C1
|46-56
|51-60
|6
|C2
|35-45
|41-50
|5
|D
|20-34
|35-40
|4
|E
|00-19
|0-34
|–
Application for Recounting and Verification
Students unhappy with their marks can apply for verification or recounting through their respective schools.
- Verification Fee: Rs. 1000 per subject
- Recounting Fee: Rs. 500 per subject
Documents required:
- Self-addressed envelope (without stamps)
- Cover with Headmaster’s address
- Photocopy of Hall Ticket
- Provisional Mark Sheet
Applications should be forwarded through the Headmaster to the designated counters specified by District Educational Officers.
Last Year’s TS SSC Results Overview
In 2024, the TS SSC Results were declared on April 30.
Key Highlights:
- Total Candidates Appeared: 5,03,813
- Girls Pass Percentage: 93.23%
- Boys Pass Percentage: 89.42%
- Overall Pass Percentage: 91.31%
The supplementary exams for 2025 are scheduled for June, and the supplementary results are expected by July 2025.