Telangana SSC Results 2025 Likely to be Declared Tomorrow; Check Steps to Download the Results

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana), is expected to announce the TS SSC Results 2025 tomorrow, April 28, 2025, at 11:00 AM. However, official confirmation is still awaited on the board’s official website — bse.telangana.gov.in.

How to Check TS SSC Results 2025

Once declared, students can check their TS SSC Results 2025 by visiting the official website. They must enter their hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned on their TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025.

Steps to download the results:

Visit bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the ‘TS SSC Results 2025’ link

Select the year ‘2025’

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit to view and download your result

TS SSC Results 2025 via SMS

In case of heavy traffic on the website, students can also check their results through SMS:

Open SMS app

Type TS10<space>ROLL NUMBER

Send to 56263

Receive your result on the same number

TS SSC Board Exam 2025 Details

Exam Name: Telangana Secondary School Certificate Examination 2025

Telangana Secondary School Certificate Examination 2025 Conducting Body: Board of Secondary Education, Telangana

Board of Secondary Education, Telangana Exam Dates: March 21 to April 4, 2025

March 21 to April 4, 2025 Result Date: Expected in the last week of April 2025

Expected in the last week of April 2025 Mode: Online and SMS

Details Mentioned on TS SSC Result 2025

The online mark sheet will include:

Student’s Name

Roll Number

District Name

Subject Names

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Grades and Grade Points

Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

TS SSC 2025 Grading System

Grade Marks in 2nd Language Marks in Other Subjects Grade Point A1 90-100 91-100 10 A2 79-89 81-90 9 B1 68-78 71-80 8 B2 57-67 61-70 7 C1 46-56 51-60 6 C2 35-45 41-50 5 D 20-34 35-40 4 E 00-19 0-34 –

Application for Recounting and Verification

Students unhappy with their marks can apply for verification or recounting through their respective schools.

Verification Fee: Rs. 1000 per subject

Rs. 1000 per subject Recounting Fee: Rs. 500 per subject

Documents required:

Self-addressed envelope (without stamps)

Cover with Headmaster’s address

Photocopy of Hall Ticket

Provisional Mark Sheet

Applications should be forwarded through the Headmaster to the designated counters specified by District Educational Officers.

Last Year’s TS SSC Results Overview

In 2024, the TS SSC Results were declared on April 30.

Key Highlights:

Total Candidates Appeared: 5,03,813

5,03,813 Girls Pass Percentage: 93.23%

93.23% Boys Pass Percentage: 89.42%

89.42% Overall Pass Percentage: 91.31%

The supplementary exams for 2025 are scheduled for June, and the supplementary results are expected by July 2025.