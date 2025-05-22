Telangana State Formation Day to Be Celebrated in Grand and Befitting Manner

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Formation Day on June 2 will be celebrated on a grand scale, as directed by Chief Secretary K. Rama Krishna Rao. He held a high-level review meeting with senior officials at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Secretariat to oversee preparations for the state’s 11th formation day.

Main Event at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad

The main celebration will take place at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. As part of the programme, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will first visit Gun Park to pay homage to Telangana martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial before participating in the official ceremony.

Departments Assigned Key Responsibilities

The Chief Secretary instructed all departments to appoint nodal officers to ensure coordinated and seamless execution of tasks. Security and logistics along the VIP route will be handled by the police department, including traffic route planning and dedicated parking areas to prevent congestion.

Contingency Plans for Rain and Crowd Management

In view of potential rain, the Roads and Buildings Department was directed to set up waterproof shamianas, proper barricading, and adequate signage. Cleanliness and drinking water arrangements were also emphasized.

Cultural Performances and Live Telecast

To enhance the celebratory atmosphere, the Cultural Department will organize performances by artists. The Information Department has been tasked with ensuring wide publicity and live telecast of the event across media platforms.

Top Officials Participate in Planning Meet

The meeting was attended by Telangana DGP Jitender, Special Chief Secretary of R&B Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary of Home Ravi Gupta, Revenue Secretary Naveen Mittal, GHMC Commissioner Karnan, I&PR Commissioner Harish, HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, and other senior officials.

All departments were urged to work in coordination to ensure the event reflects the pride and achievements of Telangana since its formation in 2014.