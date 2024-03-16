Telangana State Legal Services Authority Launches Short Films to Raise Legal Awareness

Hyderabad: In a bid to foster legal awareness and extend support to those in need of legal aid, the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, under the patronage of Hon’ble Sri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of the High Court for the State of Telangana, inaugurated a series of short films highlighting various National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) schemes. The launch event took place at ‘Prasad Labs’, Hyderabad, on March 16, 2024.

The short films, addressing pressing societal issues such as marital disputes, cyber crimes, poverty alleviation, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), and child marriages, aim to disseminate legal awareness across all sections of society. Hon’ble Sri Justice P. Sam Koshy, Judge of the High Court for the State of Telangana and Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, graced the occasion, emphasizing the importance of legal literacy in tackling contemporary social challenges.

Dignitaries including companion judges of the High Court, the Registrar General, Registrars of the High Court, Ms. Shikha Goel, Additional Director General of Police, Ms. Shruthi Ojha, IAS, Secretary to Government, Women & Child Welfare Department, and Ms. Divya Devarajan, Director of MEPMA, also participated in the program, underscoring the collaborative effort towards legal empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Sri Justice Alok Aradhe commended the collaboration between the Telangana State Legal Services Authority and the Telangana Film Development Corporation in producing these short films, envisaging their role in amplifying legal awareness and understanding of government schemes among the populace.

Echoing similar sentiments, Hon’ble Sri Justice P. Sam Koshy reiterated the commitment of the Legal Services Authority to provide free and competent legal aid to vulnerable sections of society. He emphasized that the short films serve as a medium to fulfill the primary objective of creating legal awareness on social issues.

Mr. D. Sai Prasad, Director of the short films, elucidated that the initiatives encapsulated in these films are geared towards benefiting individuals seeking legal assistance. Meanwhile, Mr. S. Goverdhan Reddy, Member Secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, expressed optimism that the short films would significantly contribute to spreading legal awareness and enhancing citizens’ understanding of legal services programs and their rights under NALSA schemes.

The launch of these short films marks a significant step towards bridging the gap in legal knowledge and empowering individuals with the requisite information to navigate the legal landscape effectively.