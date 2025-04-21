Telangana State Table Tennis Association Felicitates National Medal Winners

Hyderabad: The Executive Committee meeting of the Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA) was successfully conducted today at the Federation House, FTCCI Marg, Hari Nagar, Red Hills, Hyderabad.

Honoring National Medal Winners

During the event, TSTTA took the opportunity to recognize and felicitate the young table tennis players from Telangana who brought pride to the state by winning medals at various National Championships. Their dedication and excellence were celebrated in the presence of key dignitaries and supporters of the sport.

Arjuna Awardee Akula Sreeja Inspires Young Athletes

The highlight of the ceremony was the presence of Akula Sreeja, an Arjuna Awardee, who shared her journey, experiences, and invaluable insights with the attendees. Her words served as a great source of inspiration for the budding table tennis talents present at the event.

Recognition for Para Medal Winners

TSTTA also honored Para medal winners, acknowledging their exceptional performance and indomitable spirit. Their achievements underline the significance of inclusivity and equal opportunity in sports, encouraging athletes of all backgrounds to pursue excellence.’

Celebrating Veteran Players and Their Legacy

Veteran players, who have contributed immensely to the sport over the years, were also recognized for their achievements and lifelong commitment to table tennis. TSTTA’s initiative to honor them reflects a deep respect for the game’s history and a drive to preserve their legacy for future generations.

Coaches and Organizers Acknowledged

In addition to the athletes, TSTTA expressed gratitude to the coaches and organizers, whose behind-the-scenes efforts are vital in the continuous development and success of the sport in Telangana.

Continued Commitment to Sports Development

TSTTA reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to promoting table tennis across Telangana, with a focus on nurturing young talent, promoting inclusivity, and fostering sporting excellence at all levels.

P. Nagender Reddy

General Secretary – TSTT