Telangana State Team Selected for 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Aquatic Association has officially announced the selection of its team for the prestigious 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from June 22 to June 26, 2025.

Telangana Swimmers to Represent at National Level

The selected team includes seven talented swimmers, both male and female, who have shown exceptional performance in previous state-level and zonal competitions. The list of athletes is as follows:

Telangana State Team for 78th Senior Nationals:

Saikat Chatterjee (Male)

Varshith Dhulipudi (Male)

Ishi Agarwal (Female)

Sudhiksha Krishna (Female)

Shveni Jeevika Dhulipudi (Female)

Vritti Agarwal (Female)

Teja Samenani (Female)

The team will be accompanied by Manager Kiran Kumar and Coach John Siddiqui, who are confident about the team’s potential to bring accolades to Telangana.

National-Level Exposure for Rising Athletes

This championship provides a significant platform for young swimmers to showcase their abilities on the national stage and is considered a stepping stone for potential international representation. The Telangana State Aquatic Association has expressed full support and confidence in the swimmers’ preparation and commitment.

Photo Caption:

Boys (left to right): Saikat Chatterjee, D Varshith, Manager Kiran Kumar, Coach John Siddiqui

Girls: D Jeevika, Ishi Agarwal, Sudhiksha Krishna

The Telangana swimming community wishes the team all the best as they dive into competition at the Bhubaneswar meet.