Telangana Steps into the Future with Pickleball Revolution

Hyderabad: Telangana is gearing up for a sporting revolution as the Amateur Telangana Pickleball Association (ATPA) takes the lead in promoting pickleball across the state.

In a high-level meeting chaired by ATPA President Mr. Ramesh, IPS, IG, and co-chaired by Advisor Dr. K. Ram Reddy, Vice President Ms. Sucharita Thakur, Vice President Dr. Raja Rao, and General Secretary Mr. Jagan Mohan Goud, the association laid out its vision for transforming pickleball into a mainstream sport in Telangana.

The meeting saw participation from local court owners, physical education teachers, coaches, and players, all coming together on one platform with the common goal of strengthening the sport’s foundation.

Key discussions focused on:

Developing sports infrastructure dedicated to pickleball.

Training and certifying coaches and referees in line with Telangana’s Sports Policy.

Nurturing young talent through regular coaching camps.

Hosting inter-facility and inter-club tournaments to encourage healthy competition.

ATPA leaders emphasized the need for all facilities to register with the association to work collectively towards the growth of pickleball in the state.

With this unified approach, Telangana aims to not only popularize pickleball but also establish itself as a hub for emerging sports in India.