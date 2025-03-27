Telangana: Student Files Petition in High Court Over Class 10 Paper Leak Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Class 10 exam paper leak case has now reached the High Court, as a student from Nalgonda district has filed a petition challenging her debarment from exams.

The student, Jhansi Lakshmi, approached the court after being barred from writing exams due to alleged involvement in the Nalgonda paper leak incident.

Petition Details & Allegations

Jhansi Lakshmi, a Class 10 student , claimed that she was wrongfully held responsible for the exam paper leak at the Nagarjunasagar examination center in Nakrekal .

, despite her . She requested the High Court to revoke her debarment and allow her to continue writing the remaining exams.

High Court Issues Notice to Education Authorities

The High Court has directed the respondents to submit their stance by April 7. The petition names the following as respondents:

Secretary, Department of Education

Secretary, Board of Secondary Education

Nalgonda District Education Officer (DEO)

Mandal Education Officer (MEO)

Superintendent of the Nakrekal Examination Center

Student Claims She Is Being Made a Scapegoat

Jhansi Lakshmi argued that she is being punished for the mistakes of officials and others. She asserted her innocence, claiming that the real culprits remain free, while she is unjustly suffering the consequences of the paper leak scandal.

Background: Telangana Class 10 Paper Leak

The Telangana SSC exam paper leak in Nalgonda district sparked controversy, with several arrests and suspensions. Authorities are investigating the case, but the debarring of students has raised concerns over fair treatment and accountability.