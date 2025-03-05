Telangana Student Shot Dead in the US: Ranga Reddy Family Mourns Tragic Loss

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a 27-year-old Telugu student from Telangana, identified as Praveen, was shot dead in the United States.

The tragic event occurred near a beach close to his residence in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where an unidentified gunman opened fire.

Telugu Student Killed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Praveen, a native of Kesampet Mandal in Ranga Reddy district, had traveled to the US to pursue higher education. He was in the second year of his master’s degree at a reputed university in Milwaukee. To support himself financially, he was also working part-time at a luxury hotel.

However, tragedy struck when Praveen was in a public area near his residence. According to initial reports, a shooter opened fire in the vicinity, and Praveen was caught in the attack. He sustained severe gunshot injuries and tragically died on the spot before medical assistance could arrive.

Family Devastated as News Reaches India

Praveen’s friends in the US informed his family about the shocking incident. His grieving parents, Raghavulu and Ramadevi, are inconsolable, struggling to come to terms with the loss of their only son. The news has left the entire Kesampet Mandal in mourning, as relatives, friends, and neighbors gathered at Praveen’s home to offer their condolences.

Gun Violence Continues to Claim Indian Lives in the US

This unfortunate incident adds to the growing list of Indian students and professionals falling victim to gun violence in the United States. In recent years, multiple cases of shootings involving Telugu students have raised concerns among Indian families who send their children abroad for education and career opportunities.

Community members and local leaders are now urging Indian authorities to coordinate with US officials to ensure a thorough investigation into Praveen’s death. They are also calling for stronger safety measures for international students living in high-risk areas.

Family Seeks Government Help to Bring Back Praveen’s Body

Praveen’s family has appealed to the Telangana government and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains. Given the complex legal and logistical process involved, officials are expected to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in the US to expedite the procedure.

Growing Concern Over Safety of Indian Students in the US

With incidents of gun violence increasing in the US, parents of aspiring students are becoming more worried about their children’s safety abroad. This tragic event once again highlights the risks that international students face, especially those working part-time to support their education.

Authorities and student associations in the US are urging universities to enhance safety awareness programs and provide additional security measures to protect foreign students.

As the Telugu community mourns another young life lost to senseless violence, the focus now shifts to ensuring justice for Praveen and supporting his grieving family in this difficult time.