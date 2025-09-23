Sports

Telangana Students Shine at CBSE Gymnastics Nationals 2025 in Maharashtra

The CBSE Gymnastics Nationals Championship 2025 was held from 17th to 22nd September 2025 at Sadhvi Preetisudhaji International School, Maharashtra, with participation from schools across India.

Maharashtra: The CBSE Gymnastics Nationals Championship 2025 was held from 17th to 22nd September 2025 at Sadhvi Preetisudhaji International School, Maharashtra, with participation from schools across India.

It was a proud moment for Telangana as Ch. Diana Grace from Cornerstone School, Chandanagar, clinched 1 Gold medal in Table Vault, 1 Bronze medal in Uneven Bar, and 1 Bronze medal in All-Around in the Under 17 Girls category. Her fellow student, Ch. Daniel, also from Cornerstone School, won a Bronze medal in Pommel Horse in the Under 14 Boys category.

In detail, the results were as follows:

Table Vault Under 17 Girls:

  1. Chilkamukku Diana Grace (Cornerstone School, Telangana) – 11.00 points
  2. Anandi Mishra (Jawahar Vidyalaya S.S. School) – 10.825 points
  3. Karya Adhikari (Tanwani Eng School) – 10.775 points

Uneven Bar Under 17 Girls:

  1. Karya Adhikari (Tanwani Eng School) – 8.55 points
  2. Meghna Manoj (D.A.V. School) – 7.90 points
  3. Chilkamukku Diana Grace (Cornerstone School, Telangana) – 7.55 points
    Joint 3rd: Advika Pravin Jadhav (Clifford International School) – 7.55 points

All-Around Under 17 Girls:

  1. Karya Adhikari (Tanwani Eng School) – 37.00 points
  2. Meghna Manoj (D.A.V. School) – 36.25 points
  3. Chilkamukku Diana Grace (Cornerstone School, Telangana) – 36.20 points

Pommel Horse Under 14 Boys:

  1. Manthan Singh (Bal Bharati Public School, Maharashtra) – 9.05 points
  2. G. Elaya Perumal (Sri Seshaa’s Public School) – 8.85 points
  3. Chilkamukku Daniel (Cornerstone School, Telangana) – 7.70 points
    Joint 3rd: Kush (Khelgan Public School, Uttar Pradesh) – 7.75 points

This remarkable performance highlights the talent and dedication of Telangana students at the national level, and the entire Cornerstone School community is celebrating their outstanding achievements.

