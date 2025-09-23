Telangana Students Shine at CBSE Gymnastics Nationals 2025 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: The CBSE Gymnastics Nationals Championship 2025 was held from 17th to 22nd September 2025 at Sadhvi Preetisudhaji International School, Maharashtra, with participation from schools across India.

It was a proud moment for Telangana as Ch. Diana Grace from Cornerstone School, Chandanagar, clinched 1 Gold medal in Table Vault, 1 Bronze medal in Uneven Bar, and 1 Bronze medal in All-Around in the Under 17 Girls category. Her fellow student, Ch. Daniel, also from Cornerstone School, won a Bronze medal in Pommel Horse in the Under 14 Boys category.

In detail, the results were as follows:

Table Vault Under 17 Girls:

Chilkamukku Diana Grace (Cornerstone School, Telangana) – 11.00 points Anandi Mishra (Jawahar Vidyalaya S.S. School) – 10.825 points Karya Adhikari (Tanwani Eng School) – 10.775 points

Uneven Bar Under 17 Girls:

Karya Adhikari (Tanwani Eng School) – 8.55 points Meghna Manoj (D.A.V. School) – 7.90 points Chilkamukku Diana Grace (Cornerstone School, Telangana) – 7.55 points

Joint 3rd: Advika Pravin Jadhav (Clifford International School) – 7.55 points

All-Around Under 17 Girls:

Karya Adhikari (Tanwani Eng School) – 37.00 points Meghna Manoj (D.A.V. School) – 36.25 points Chilkamukku Diana Grace (Cornerstone School, Telangana) – 36.20 points

Pommel Horse Under 14 Boys:

Manthan Singh (Bal Bharati Public School, Maharashtra) – 9.05 points G. Elaya Perumal (Sri Seshaa’s Public School) – 8.85 points Chilkamukku Daniel (Cornerstone School, Telangana) – 7.70 points

Joint 3rd: Kush (Khelgan Public School, Uttar Pradesh) – 7.75 points

This remarkable performance highlights the talent and dedication of Telangana students at the national level, and the entire Cornerstone School community is celebrating their outstanding achievements.