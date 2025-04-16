Telangana: Students Suffer as Govt Delays Fee Dues, Colleges Boycott Exams

Hyderabad: An inordinate delay by the Telangana State government in clearing fee reimbursement arrears has led private degree and PG colleges to boycott semester and practical examinations, severely impacting students across the State.

MGU and Telangana University Forced to Postpone Exams

Due to the boycott, Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda, and Telangana University were compelled to postpone their scheduled exams. MGU had initially planned to conduct undergraduate semester examinations on April 11, 15, and 16, later rescheduling them to April 13–15. However, none of the exams could be held due to non-cooperation from colleges.

On Wednesday, the MGU administration officially announced the postponement of all undergraduate exams scheduled between April 17 and May 15, citing “unavoidable circumstances.” The university stated that revised exam timetables would be announced soon.

Likewise, Telangana University was set to begin practical exams on Wednesday, but these too were deferred following the colleges’ boycott.

Colleges Grapple with Financial Strain Amidst Unpaid Arrears

Dr. B. Suryanarayana Reddy, president of the Telangana State Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association, said colleges have been repeatedly requesting the release of pending fee reimbursement amounts, but no action has been taken by the government.

He explained that arrears for two academic years remain unpaid, leaving nearly 90% of private colleges unable to meet basic operational costs. “Most colleges are struggling to pay faculty salaries or cover rent for their campuses. In rural areas, institutions are even bearing the examination fees of students who cannot afford it,” he noted.

Boycott to Continue Until Dues Are Cleared

Dr. Reddy made it clear that the boycott of examinations would continue until the government clears the outstanding dues. “We have heard there might be a meeting with government officials, but no formal communication has been received so far,” he added.

The standoff has left thousands of students in academic limbo, with growing demands for urgent government intervention.