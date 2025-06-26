Telangana: Sub-Inspector Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested Sub-Inspector Ramachanderji, who was posted at the Kalwakurthy Police Station in Nagarkurnool district, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

According to sources, the Sub-Inspector had demanded the bribe from a complainant in exchange for granting station bail in a case registered at the police station.

Bribe Complaint Leads to Swift ACB Action

After receiving a formal complaint, the ACB team swiftly launched a trap operation. The Sub-Inspector was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant. The operation was conducted with proper surveillance and evidence gathering to ensure legal compliance.

ACB Appeals to Citizens to Report Corruption

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has once again urged citizens to be vigilant and report any demands for bribes by government officials or public servants. The agency emphasized its commitment to transparency, accountability, and a corruption-free Telangana.

The arrested officer has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.