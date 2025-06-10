Telangana Sees Surge in Covid-19 and Seasonal Flu Cases; New XFG Variant Detected

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and other districts across Telangana are currently experiencing a noticeable uptick in cases of Covid-19 and seasonal influenza. While health officials assure the public that symptoms remain largely mild, private healthcare facilities are reporting a steady increase in infections.

The Department of Public Health (DPH), Telangana, has confirmed 10 Covid-positive cases in the last seven weeks, though anecdotal evidence from private practitioners suggests a higher prevalence.

Mild Symptoms Dominant, Even in Infants

A senior pediatric specialist from a private hospital chain shared insights into the current situation, stating, “I have seen nine Covid-positive cases in the last 48 hours from three different families. All are being treated in the outpatient department. Two of those positive cases are infants. The symptoms, however, are very mild, almost like a mild flu—in fact, often milder than a severe flu.” This observation aligns with the overall trend of less severe illness.

XFG Variant Identified in Telangana Amidst National Rise

Adding to the complexity, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has reported approximately 163 cases of a new XFG variant across India. This Omicron sub-variant, characterized by its strong ability to evade immunity, has been detected in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and now Telangana.

Despite its immune-evasive nature, medical experts are urging calm. Dr. M. Kiran, a critical care and public health specialist at Gandhi Hospital, advised, “There are clear indications that symptoms are not severe, although cases are being reported. Based on feedback from other caregivers, there is no need for people to panic.”

Hospitals See Rise in Viral Fevers Beyond Covid-19

In addition to Covid-19 infections, outpatient departments at both private and government hospitals are witnessing a surge in general viral fevers and influenza cases. Hospitals like Fever Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, and Gandhi Hospital have begun to register a slight increase in patient footfall, a trend expected to intensify due to fluctuating temperatures as the region transitions into the monsoon season.

Current Covid-19 Symptoms and Precautions

The symptoms reported for current Covid-19 cases include:

Mild fever or no fever

Sometimes prolonged fever

Fatigue, lethargy, and body aches

Headache or sinus pressure

Laryngitis or throat irritation

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Persistent sore throat

Nausea, vomiting, or loose stools

To curb the spread of both Covid-19 and seasonal illnesses, health officials reiterate standard precautions: