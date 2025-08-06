Sports

Telangana Swimmers Shine at 51st Junior National Swimming Championship in Ahmedabad

In the Female Group 2 200 meters backstroke event, Shivani Karra from Telangana bagged the Bronze Medal with a timing of 2:30.34 seconds. Anvi Deshwal from Maharashtra won the Gold in this category with a timing of 2:29.20 seconds, while S. Oviya from Tamil Nadu took the Silver with 2:29.66 seconds.

6 August 2025
Telangana swimmers have made the state proud at the ongoing 51st Junior National Swimming Championship being held in Ahmedabad from August 3rd to 7th.

In the Female Group 1 category for the 200 meters backstroke, Sri Nithya Sagi clinched the Gold Medal with an impressive timing of 2:21.56 seconds. She was followed by Naisha from Karnataka, who secured the second place clocking 2:23.68 seconds, while Pramiti Gnanasekaran from Tamil Nadu finished third with a time of 2:26.55 seconds.

A proud moment was captured as Coach John Siddiqui, Sri Nithya Sagi, and Shivani Karra posed with their medals alongside Sports Authority of Telangana swim coach Ayush Yadav from Gachibowli Stadium, celebrating the remarkable achievements of the Telangana swimmers at the championship on Tuesday.

Tags
Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir has years of experience in Content Editing, Established a reputation for breaking and trending news coverage.. Covering categories like local, national, and international. His versatile writing style appeals to a broad audience at Munsif News 24x7.
