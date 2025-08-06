Telangana Swimmers Shine at 51st Junior National Swimming Championship in Ahmedabad

Telangana swimmers have made the state proud at the ongoing 51st Junior National Swimming Championship being held in Ahmedabad from August 3rd to 7th.

In the Female Group 1 category for the 200 meters backstroke, Sri Nithya Sagi clinched the Gold Medal with an impressive timing of 2:21.56 seconds. She was followed by Naisha from Karnataka, who secured the second place clocking 2:23.68 seconds, while Pramiti Gnanasekaran from Tamil Nadu finished third with a time of 2:26.55 seconds.

In the Female Group 2 200 meters backstroke event, Shivani Karra from Telangana bagged the Bronze Medal with a timing of 2:30.34 seconds. Anvi Deshwal from Maharashtra won the Gold in this category with a timing of 2:29.20 seconds, while S. Oviya from Tamil Nadu took the Silver with 2:29.66 seconds.

A proud moment was captured as Coach John Siddiqui, Sri Nithya Sagi, and Shivani Karra posed with their medals alongside Sports Authority of Telangana swim coach Ayush Yadav from Gachibowli Stadium, celebrating the remarkable achievements of the Telangana swimmers at the championship on Tuesday.