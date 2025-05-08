Telangana Swimmers Shine with 2 Gold and 2 Bronze Medals at Khelo India Youth Games 2025

Bihar: Telangana swimmers delivered a stellar performance at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 – Swimming Championship, currently being held in Bihar from May 5th to 9th. On Day 4 of the competition, Telangana athletes secured two gold and two bronze medals, highlighting the state’s growing dominance in aquatic sports.

Medal Winners from Telangana:

Suhas Preetham Mylari claimed a gold medal in the 200m Individual Medley (IM) with an impressive time of 2:11.00 , and also bagged a bronze medal in the 200m Backstroke with a time of 2:10.56 .

Sri Nithya Sagi secured gold in the 200m Backstroke (Female) category, clocking 2:24.44, outpacing her competitors from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Varshith Dhulipudi added to Telangana's medal tally with a bronze in the 200m Individual Medley, recording a time of 2:11.86.

Event Results:

200m Individual Medley – Male:

🥇 Suhas Preetham Mylari (Telangana) – 2:11.00 🥈 M.S. Nitheesh (Tamil Nadu) – 2:11.21 🥉 Varshith Dhulipudi (Telangana) – 2:11.86

200m Backstroke – Female:

🥇 Sri Nithya Sagi (Telangana) – 2:24.44 🥈 Naisha (Karnataka) – 2:28.39 🥉 Jaya Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) – 2:29.34

200m Backstroke – Male:

🥇 Vedanta Venkata Madhir (Karnataka) – 2:09.86 🥈 Aman Abhijit Sunga (Karnataka) – 2:10.06 🥉 Suhas Preetham Mylari (Telangana) – 2:10.56

The Telangana team was led by coach John Siddiqui, who expressed immense pride in the young swimmers’ dedication and performance at the national stage.

Photo Caption: Telangana Team Coach John Siddiqui seen with medal winners at the Khelo India Youth Games Swimming Championship held in Bihar.