Telangana Swimmers Shine with 2 Gold and 2 Bronze Medals at Khelo India Youth Games 2025
Telangana swimmers delivered a stellar performance at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 – Swimming Championship, currently being held in Bihar from May 5th to 9th. On Day 4 of the competition, Telangana athletes secured two gold and two bronze medals, highlighting the state's growing dominance in aquatic sports.
Medal Winners from Telangana:
- Suhas Preetham Mylari claimed a gold medal in the 200m Individual Medley (IM) with an impressive time of 2:11.00, and also bagged a bronze medal in the 200m Backstroke with a time of 2:10.56.
- Sri Nithya Sagi secured gold in the 200m Backstroke (Female) category, clocking 2:24.44, outpacing her competitors from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
- Varshith Dhulipudi added to Telangana’s medal tally with a bronze in the 200m Individual Medley, recording a time of 2:11.86.
Event Results:
200m Individual Medley – Male:
- 🥇 Suhas Preetham Mylari (Telangana) – 2:11.00
- 🥈 M.S. Nitheesh (Tamil Nadu) – 2:11.21
- 🥉 Varshith Dhulipudi (Telangana) – 2:11.86
200m Backstroke – Female:
- 🥇 Sri Nithya Sagi (Telangana) – 2:24.44
- 🥈 Naisha (Karnataka) – 2:28.39
- 🥉 Jaya Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) – 2:29.34
200m Backstroke – Male:
- 🥇 Vedanta Venkata Madhir (Karnataka) – 2:09.86
- 🥈 Aman Abhijit Sunga (Karnataka) – 2:10.06
- 🥉 Suhas Preetham Mylari (Telangana) – 2:10.56
The Telangana team was led by coach John Siddiqui, who expressed immense pride in the young swimmers’ dedication and performance at the national stage.
Photo Caption: Telangana Team Coach John Siddiqui seen with medal winners at the Khelo India Youth Games Swimming Championship held in Bihar.