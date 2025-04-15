Telangana Tags Heatwaves as Disaster Amid Rising Temperatures, Announces Higher Compensation

Hyderabad: In a significant move to address the intensifying impact of climate change, the Telangana government has officially declared heatwaves, sunburns, and sunstrokes as a “state-specific disaster.” This designation paves the way for structured response and financial relief for victims affected by extreme temperatures.

Enhanced Compensation for Heatwave Victims

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of Disaster Management, announced that compensation for families of those who die due to heatwaves has been raised from ₹50,000 to ₹4 lakh per deceased. The financial aid will be disbursed from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

This initiative follows a sharp rise in the frequency and intensity of heatwaves across Telangana. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most parts of the state recorded over 15 heatwave days in 2024, with some districts experiencing over 30 such days.

Urban Heat Islands Worsen Impact on Workers

Hyderabad and surrounding municipalities have borne the brunt of rising temperatures due to the Urban Heat Island effect. The worst affected include construction laborers and daily wage earners, many of whom work under the open sun for long hours.

Heatwaves Recognized as Neglected Hazard

The government emphasized that heatwaves are a “silent disaster” that often go unrecognized. Unlike floods or earthquakes, heat-related deaths and illnesses are internal and underreported, especially among vulnerable groups like the elderly, women, children, farmers, and outdoor laborers.

Eligibility and Verification Guidelines Issued

To ensure fair compensation, the government clarified that only heatwave-related deaths as defined by the IMD will be eligible. This includes:

Temperatures above 40°C with a 5-6°C deviation from normal, or

Temperatures consistently above 45°C

Additionally, a verification process will be implemented. Certification from medical officers, police personnel, and mandal revenue officers will be mandatory.

Dual Benefit Option for Farmers

Registered farmers under the Rythu Bima scheme will have the option to claim compensation either under the scheme’s insurance or via SDRF relief, offering flexibility for their families in the event of a heat-related fatality.

District-Level Record Keeping for Transparency

The state has mandated detailed district-level record maintenance to ensure transparency and accountability in identifying genuine cases and distributing compensation.

This proactive step is seen as a critical acknowledgment of the climate crisis and its disproportionate effect on Telangana’s vulnerable communities.