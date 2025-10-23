Telangana Targets ₹1 Lakh Crore Investments in Life Sciences by 2030, Aims to Create 5 Lakh Jobs: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana has set an ambitious target of attracting ₹1 lakh crore in new investments in the Life Sciences sector by 2030, aiming to generate employment for five lakh people, said Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Delivering the keynote address at the AusBiotech International Conference 2025 in Melbourne, organized jointly by AusBiotech and the Government of Victoria, the Minister said the State government has drawn up a comprehensive “Roadmap 2030” to position Telangana as a Global Life Sciences Hub.

“Telangana is preparing a Comprehensive Life Sciences Policy to accelerate innovation, infrastructure, and global partnerships,” Sridhar Babu said, outlining the State’s strategy for the next phase of bio-digital growth.

The Minister said Telangana continues to outperform national averages in economic growth. Though the State ranks 11th in geographical area and 12th in population, it contributes over 5% to India’s GDP.

Telangana’s GSDP growth rate in 2024–25 stood at 8.2%, compared with the national average of 7.6%, he noted. Over the past 20 months, the State has attracted ₹3.2 lakh crore in new investments, with ₹63,000 crore coming from the Life Sciences sector alone. Exports from the sector crossed ₹26,000 crore between April and December 2024. The State aims to increase the value of the Life Sciences economy from USD 80 billion to USD 250 billion by 2030, the Minister said.

Citing a report by global consultancy CBRE, Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad has been featured in the Global Life Sciences Atlas 2025 among the world’s leading Life Sciences clusters — alongside Boston, San Francisco, Cambridge, Beijing, and Tokyo. Hyderabad is the only Indian city to feature in this list, he added.

Sridhar Babu said Telangana is investing heavily in building a “ready-to-deploy bio-digital workforce” to meet the needs of emerging technologies in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and healthcare. He noted that both the Life Sciences University and the Young India Skills University are initiatives of the Telangana Government, designed to create next-generation talent in advanced science and technology domains. In parallel, the State is also working with the World Economic Forum’s Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and other global institutions to align skill development and innovation ecosystems with the demands of the Bio-Digital era, Sridhar Babu said.

“Telangana’s strength lies in its innovation ecosystem. Our slogan is not merely Make in India, but Invent in Telangana,” the Minister said.

On the occasion, Sridhar Babu invited Australian companies to explore investment opportunities in emerging and high-growth areas.