Telangana Targets Solar Energy to Protect Temple Lands from Encroachment

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s initiative to establish solar power plants on endowment land is progressing, with authorities instructed to finish the project within the next six months.

Officials have been directed to complete the project within six months; the initiative aims to lower the power costs of temples and prevent land encroachment.

In an effort to safeguard large areas of temple land, the State government has launched a plan to install solar plants on these lands to generate renewable energy.

Sources indicate that the government intends to set up solar plants across 252.39 acres of temple land throughout the state under the Mahila Shakti program.

In the first phase, solar power plants will be installed on 231.05 acres in five districts: Medak, Bhongir, Siddipet, Nirmal, and Hanamkonda.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari recently issued instructions to expedite the installation of solar plants and other projects aimed at empowering Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

She urged officials to ensure the timely completion of solar plants on the 231 acres of leased endowment land in the first phase.

Women from self-help groups will be tasked with overseeing the project and its upkeep. The state government will also allocate funds to SHGs for the installation of the solar plants.

This initiative will provide SHG women with an opportunity to generate income through the maintenance of the solar plants.

Officials said the solar plants on temple lands will not only reduce electricity expenses for temples but will also help prevent encroachment on these properties.

Additionally, temples will be able to generate revenue by selling excess power to distribution companies through the power grid.

To prevent further encroachment, the government has already taken steps to ensure temple lands are not registered under individual names. The Endowments Department has also begun geotagging temple lands. So far, approximately 34,000 acres of temple land have been geo-tagged.

District Collectors have been instructed to implement actions to reclaim encroached and alienated endowment lands.

The state has 704 temples under the management of the Endowments Department, covering a total of 91,827 acres. However, a concerning 25,000 acres of this land has already been encroached upon, and an additional 6,000 acres are located in neighboring states.