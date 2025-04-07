Telangana: Teacher Dies After Frustration Over Unpaid Retirement Benefits

Khammam: In a tragic incident that has shed light on the struggles of retired government employees, a retired teacher in Telangana’s Khammam district has died, allegedly due to mental stress caused by the non-release of his pension and retirement benefits.

Retired Headmaster Awaits Pension for Nine Months

The deceased, Pandurangayya, had served as the Headmaster at Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Enkoor, Khammam district. He retired in July 2024, but even after nine months, his pension and other retirement dues were not cleared by the government.

Construction Plans Add to Financial Burden

According to family members, Pandurangayya had started constructing an additional floor at his house in Srinagar Colony, Khammam, expecting that his retirement benefits would soon be credited. However, the continued delay in receiving the funds pushed him into severe financial and mental distress, which ultimately affected his health. He died during treatment.

UTF Leaders Blame Government Inaction

Leaders from the United Teachers Federation (UTF), including Ramzan and P. Nageshwar Rao, visited the late teacher’s home and paid tribute. They held the government responsible, alleging that the delay in disbursing pension benefits led to Pandurangayya’s untimely death.

Widespread Outrage and Demands for Reform

The incident has stirred anger among educators and public sector employees, who are now urging the government to implement a faster and more efficient pension disbursement system to prevent such tragedies in the future.