Telangana: Teen Dies by Suicide After Family Opposes Love Affair

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident from Telangana’s Medak district, an 18-year-old girl tragically ended her life after facing opposition from her sister and brother-in-law regarding her romantic relationship.

Family Disapproval Leads to Tragedy

The deceased, identified as Lakshmi from Bonala village, was living with her sister, Sireesha. According to police reports, Lakshmi had been in a relationship with a local boy, which was met with strong disapproval from her sister and brother-in-law.

Her parents, originally from Kamareddy district, had moved to Hyderabad for work and were not residing with her. Feeling overwhelmed by the pressure and fearing family backlash, Lakshmi allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in a desperate act.

Rushed to Hospital, Declared Dead

Lakshmi was immediately rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad, but she succumbed to the poison on the way. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police Begin Probe

Authorities are currently gathering statements from family members and others involved. Early reports suggest that emotional stress and familial opposition were key factors leading to the suicide.