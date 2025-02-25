Telangana: Telugu Made Compulsory for Class IX and X

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has made Telugu a compulsory subject for students of Classes IX and X studying in CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other Board-affiliated schools across the state.

Implementation Timeline

According to a memo issued by Education Department Secretary Dr. Yogita Rana, the implementation will be phased as follows:

Class IX : Telugu will be mandatory from the 2025-26 academic year.

: Telugu will be mandatory from the academic year. Class X: The mandate extends to 2026-27 onwards.

Simplified Learning for Non-Telugu Students

To facilitate learning for students who are not native Telugu speakers, the government has introduced ‘Vennela,’ a simplified Telugu textbook. The curriculum aims to make Telugu learning easier for students from other linguistic backgrounds, including those who have migrated from different states for education.

Government’s Objective

The government believes that integrating Telugu as a compulsory subject will help preserve the language while making it accessible to students from diverse linguistic backgrounds. The initiative ensures that every student in Telangana develops basic proficiency in Telugu, irrespective of their school board affiliation.