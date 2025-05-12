Telangana: Tenant Farmers Betrayed Again? Congress Faces Heat Over Broken Promises

Hyderabad: Tenant farmers from various districts across Telangana came together under the banner of Rythu Swarajya Vedika to participate in a consultation organized by the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission. The farmers demanded the immediate recognition of tenant cultivators and urged the Congress government to implement the Land Licensed Cultivators Act, 2011 from the upcoming 2025 Kharif season.

Call for Political Commitment from Congress Government

The farmers expressed disappointment that, despite earlier assurances, the Congress government has yet to take substantial steps for tenant farmer welfare. They recalled promises made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and in the Warangal Declaration and six guarantees released before elections.

Heartbreaking Testimonials Highlight Urgency

Kuruva Manjula from Vikarabad district shared her personal tragedy. “My husband, a tenant farmer, took his life due to mounting debt. Despite assurances from Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we have not received any support,” she said, demanding action from CM Revanth Reddy.

Another farmer, Ramakanth from Adilabad, explained how identity cards issued under the 2011 Act helped them in the past to secure loans, compensation, and crop insurance. He lamented that such benefits stopped when the BRS government ceased issuing the cards.

LEC Cards Vital for Access to Welfare Schemes

Farmers and activists stressed that without Licensed Cultivator (LEC) cards, tenant farmers are excluded from key benefits like:

Crop insurance and compensation

Bank loans and JLG group formation

Rythu Bharosa investment assistance

Access to crop procurement centres

The absence of a clear mechanism to identify tenant farmers has led to arbitrary rejections by local authorities.

Open Letter by Revanth Reddy Recalled

The farmers reminded the government of the open letter written by then TPCC president Revanth Reddy in September 2023, promising full support to tenant farmers. They criticized the Congress for failing to act even after 1.5 years in power.

Urgent Demands Ahead of 2025 Kharif Season

The tenant farmers and Rythu Swarajya Vedika demanded:

Immediate implementation of the Land Authorized Cultivators Act, 2011

Launch of a process to receive applications and verify claims via Gram Sabhas

Issuance of LEC cards without infringing on landowners’ rights

Awareness campaigns at village level by revenue officials

Tenant Farmers Bear the Brunt of Suicides

Activists pointed out that over 75% of farmer suicides in Telangana involve tenant farmers. They insisted that recognizing and supporting them is key to achieving a “farmer suicide-free Telangana.”