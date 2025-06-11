Education
Telangana TET 2025 Hall Tickets Out Now; Check Exam Dates and Download Link
The Telangana TET 2025 hall tickets have been released. Candidates can now download them from the official website. Exams are scheduled from June 18 to 30 across two daily sessions.
The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the hall tickets for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website by entering their journal number and date of birth.
Table of Contents
Exam Schedule and Timings
The TET 2025 exam will be conducted in two sessions each day from June 18 to June 30.
- Session 1: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM
- Session 2: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Paper-wise schedule:
- Paper-2 Exams: June 18, 19, 24 (1st shift), 28, 29, 30
- Paper-1 Exams: June 20, 23, 24 (2nd shift), 27
Application Stats
The application process was held from April 15 to 30. A total of 1.83 lakh applications were received:
- Paper-1: 63,261 applicants
- Paper-2: 1,20,392 applicants
- Around 15,000 candidates applied for both papers, according to officials.
Key Instructions for Candidates
Candidates are advised to:
- Download and print their hall tickets well in advance.
- Report to their respective exam centers on time.
- Follow all guidelines mentioned on the admit card regarding permitted items, dress code, and COVID protocols (if applicable).
Candidates Can Download Thier Hall Tickets from Here. TG-TET