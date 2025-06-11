Telangana TET 2025 Hall Tickets Out Now; Check Exam Dates and Download Link



The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the hall tickets for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website by entering their journal number and date of birth.

Exam Schedule and Timings

The TET 2025 exam will be conducted in two sessions each day from June 18 to June 30.

Session 1 : 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM Session 2: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Paper-wise schedule:

Paper-2 Exams : June 18, 19, 24 (1st shift), 28, 29, 30

: June 18, 19, 24 (1st shift), 28, 29, 30 Paper-1 Exams: June 20, 23, 24 (2nd shift), 27

Application Stats

The application process was held from April 15 to 30. A total of 1.83 lakh applications were received:

Paper-1 : 63,261 applicants

: 63,261 applicants Paper-2 : 1,20,392 applicants

: 1,20,392 applicants Around 15,000 candidates applied for both papers, according to officials.

Candidates are advised to:

Download and print their hall tickets well in advance.

Report to their respective exam centers on time.

Follow all guidelines mentioned on the admit card regarding permitted items, dress code, and COVID protocols (if applicable).

Candidates Can Download Thier Hall Tickets from Here. TG-TET