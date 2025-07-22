Telangana TET Results Released, 33.98% pc Candidates Clear Exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana government today released the results of the State Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), revealing that only 33.98 per cent of the candidates have qualified.

Education Principal Secretary Yogita Rana officially declared the results at the state Secretariat. The exam, conducted in online mode for the first time, was held between June 18 and 30 in sixteen sessions as a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Out of the 1,83,653 candidates who applied for the exam, 1,37,429 appeared; however, only 30,649 candidates managed to qualify.

The TET comprised two papers. Paper I, held in six sessions and conducted in seven languages — Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Bengali — saw 47,224 candidates appear, with 29,043 qualifying, marking a 61.50 per cent pass rate.

Paper II, conducted in ten sessions and offered in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Sanskrit, was divided into two subject specialisations — Mathematics and Science, and Social Studies.

Among the 48,998 candidates who took the Mathematics and Science paper, 17,574 passed, while 13,075 out of 41,207 cleared the Social Studies paper. The pass percentages for the two categories stood at 35.87 per cent and 31.73 per cent, respectively.

Candidates can access their results on the official website.