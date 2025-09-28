Telangana: TGPSC Releases Group 2 Results, 782 Candidates Provisionally Selected

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the much-awaited Group 2 examination results for 2025, bringing clarity to thousands of aspirants who had appeared for the test. The provisional selection list, covering 782 candidates, has been uploaded on the official website, tgpsc.gov.in.

The written examinations for Group 2 posts were held on December 15 and 16, 2024, while the general ranking list was released earlier on March 11, 2025. The newly declared provisional list signals the next stage in the recruitment process, though it remains subject to judicial scrutiny.

In its official notification, the Commission noted that “the provisional selection list has been drawn based on the written examination conducted on 15 and 16 December 2024 and the general ranking list released on 11 March 2025. Candidates whose hall ticket numbers appear in the list have been provisionally chosen for Group-II services, subject to certain conditions.”

To access the results, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the Group 2 Result 2025 link, and download the PDF file containing the hall ticket numbers of shortlisted applicants. A printed copy is advised for future use.

On Sunday, TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham formally released the results. Out of the 783 posts, 782 were filled, while one position has been kept pending due to an ongoing court case. The Commission clarified that the list spans 18 categories of posts, with selections made in a 1:1 ratio.

The certificate verification process was carried out in three phases between September 13 and 15. Following its completion, the final results for Group 2 services have now been declared. Officials added that the results for Group 3 posts are expected to be announced shortly.