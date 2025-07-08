Capture Telangana: TGTDC Launches Statewide Photo & Video Contest with Cash Prizes
The contest runs from July 4 to July 27, 2025, and aims to promote the rich and diverse attractions of Telangana.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) has announced an exciting statewide Photo and Video Contest, inviting both amateur and professional photographers and videographers to participate. The contest runs from July 4 to July 27, 2025, and aims to promote the rich and diverse attractions of Telangana.
Themes Celebrating Telangana’s Essence
The contest focuses on themes that highlight the state’s unique appeal, including:
- Culture & Heritage
- Nature & Wildlife
- Food & Cuisine
- Adventure & Tourism Spots
Participants can submit a maximum of four photographs and two short videos (up to 2 minutes each) per theme.
Submission Guidelines and Eligibility
Entries must be:
- Original and shot within Telangana
- Submitted via Google Drive link to [email protected]
- Free from AI generation, stock usage, or digital manipulation
Both amateur and professional creators are eligible to participate.
Attractive Cash Prizes for Winners
Winners will be selected in both photography and video categories. The prizes are as follows:
Photography Category:
🥇 1st Prize – ₹5,000
🥈 2nd Prize – ₹3,000
🥉 3rd Prize – ₹2,000
Video Category:
🥇 1st Prize – ₹10,000
🥈 2nd Prize – ₹5,000
🥉 3rd Prize – ₹3,000
Judging will be conducted anonymously by a panel, based on creativity, technical quality, and thematic relevance.
Rights and Results
Participants will retain full copyright of their work, but by entering the contest, they grant TGTDC non-exclusive rights to use the content for promotional and marketing purposes.
Winners will be informed via email, and the results will be published on the official website.
How to Enter and Get More Information
For complete rules and updates, participants are encouraged to visit:
🔗 http://tourism.telangana.gov.in
📧 For queries: [email protected]
This contest offers a unique platform for storytellers and creatives to capture the soul of Telangana and share it with the world.