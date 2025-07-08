Capture Telangana: TGTDC Launches Statewide Photo & Video Contest with Cash Prizes

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) has announced an exciting statewide Photo and Video Contest, inviting both amateur and professional photographers and videographers to participate. The contest runs from July 4 to July 27, 2025, and aims to promote the rich and diverse attractions of Telangana.

Themes Celebrating Telangana’s Essence

The contest focuses on themes that highlight the state’s unique appeal, including:

Culture & Heritage

Nature & Wildlife

Food & Cuisine

Adventure & Tourism Spots

Participants can submit a maximum of four photographs and two short videos (up to 2 minutes each) per theme.

Submission Guidelines and Eligibility

Entries must be:

Original and shot within Telangana

and Submitted via Google Drive link to [email protected]

to Free from AI generation, stock usage, or digital manipulation

Both amateur and professional creators are eligible to participate.

Attractive Cash Prizes for Winners

Winners will be selected in both photography and video categories. The prizes are as follows:

Photography Category:

🥇 1st Prize – ₹5,000

🥈 2nd Prize – ₹3,000

🥉 3rd Prize – ₹2,000

Video Category:

🥇 1st Prize – ₹10,000

🥈 2nd Prize – ₹5,000

🥉 3rd Prize – ₹3,000

Judging will be conducted anonymously by a panel, based on creativity, technical quality, and thematic relevance.

Rights and Results

Participants will retain full copyright of their work, but by entering the contest, they grant TGTDC non-exclusive rights to use the content for promotional and marketing purposes.

Winners will be informed via email, and the results will be published on the official website.

How to Enter and Get More Information

For complete rules and updates, participants are encouraged to visit:

🔗 http://tourism.telangana.gov.in

📧 For queries: [email protected]

This contest offers a unique platform for storytellers and creatives to capture the soul of Telangana and share it with the world.