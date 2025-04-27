Telangana: Three Dead Including 5-Year-Old Boy in Tragic Road Accident

Medak: In a tragic road accident, three persons, including a five-year-old boy, lost their lives following a head-on collision between two motorcycles at Chinthakunta village in Narsapur mandal on Saturday evening.

Rash and Negligent Driving Blamed for Fatal Accident

According to the local police, Gopal (28), a resident of Venkatraopet, was traveling towards Narsapur along with his wife and two children on a two-wheeler. A speeding bike coming from the opposite direction collided with them head-on, resulting in a ghastly accident.

Victims Identified

Both Gopal and his five-year-old son Lokesh died instantly at the scene. The rider of the other speeding motorcycle also succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Three Others Seriously Injured

Gopal’s wife, Puja, and their younger son sustained serious injuries in the crash. They were immediately rushed to the area hospital in Narsapur for emergency treatment. Their condition remains critical, according to hospital sources.

Investigation Underway

The Narsapur police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that rash and negligent driving was the main reason behind the tragic incident.