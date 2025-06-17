Telangana: Three Youths Arrested for Possessing and Selling Ganja

Nalgonda: In a crackdown on local drug distribution, Koodur Town Police in Nalgonda district arrested three youths addicted to ganja (cannabis) while they were attempting to sell the substance near Durgapuram Cross Road.

According to police, Sheikh Saleem and Sai Kumar, both residents of Kapuguda village, used to purchase ganja from Sandeep, a migrant worker from Bihar employed at a local rice mill. The two were habitual users, smoking ganja rolled into cigarettes.

Follow foe more details: munsifdaily.com

Plan to Sell Ganja for Profit Leads to Arrest

The duo later came into contact with a third individual named Sidhu from Koodur. Together, Sai Kumar and Sidhu devised a plan not only to consume ganja but also to sell it in small packets for profit. They reportedly bought half a kilogram of ganja from Sandeep and split it into multiple smaller packets.

Also Read: Telangana Man Climbs Water Tank After Being Denied Indiramma Housing

The three then proceeded to an orchard near Durgapuram Cross Road, where they intended to sell the packets discreetly. However, police, acting on suspicion due to their behavior, tracked and apprehended them at the spot.

One Suspect Escapes, Three Arrested with Ganja Worth ₹5,000

Sandeep, the supplier from Bihar, managed to flee the scene, but Sheikh Saleem, Sidhu, and Sai Kumar were caught red-handed. The police seized ganja valued at approximately ₹5,000 from the accused.

Authorities have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is ongoing to trace the main supplier and other potential links in the illegal network.