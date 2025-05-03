Telangana Tightens Driving License Rules with Smart Testing

Hyderabad: In a major move to enhance road safety and eliminate malpractice in the issuance of driving licenses, the Telangana Transport Department is rolling out advanced driving simulators across 18 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the state.

The new system is designed to replace the outdated model of basic track-based tests with technology-driven assessments that simulate real-world traffic, road, and weather conditions. The initiative comes in response to the rising number of road accidents, many of which have been linked to unskilled drivers who managed to obtain licenses through middlemen or irregular procedures.

Simulators to Mimic Real-World Driving Conditions

Under the new model, driving license applicants will undergo simulator-based testing that replicates complex driving environments. This includes navigating through traffic congestion, slippery roads, low visibility, and unexpected obstacles.

In a first-of-its-kind move, facial recognition cameras will also be used to monitor the applicant’s emotional response—including stress levels and reaction time—to assess their readiness for real-world driving challenges.

Private Agencies, Revenue-Sharing Model

The simulators will be managed by private agencies under a revenue-sharing agreement with the state. The model is expected to streamline testing procedures, reduce human intervention, and cut down opportunities for corruption or favoritism.

Goal: Fit Drivers Only, Not Just License Holders

Officials emphasize that the core aim of the initiative is to ensure that only those who are genuinely skilled and road-ready receive driving licenses.

“This is not just about testing basic driving ability but about evaluating real-time decision-making skills, which are critical for safe driving,” said a senior transport department official.

The project reflects a broader vision by the Telangana government to modernize its transport system, curb road fatalities, and restore public trust in the licensing process. Further expansion of the simulator program is being considered based on the success of this rollout.