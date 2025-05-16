Telangana to Build Hajj Rubath Near Airport; Revanth Reddy Reaffirms Minority Welfare Focus

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reiterated the government’s firm commitment to supporting the development, education, and employment needs of minority communities in the state. Addressing a gathering at the Nampally Hajj House, the CM emphasized that Muslims, particularly those from economically weaker sections, would be provided proportionate opportunities in welfare schemes.

Government Plans to Construct ‘Rubath’ Near Hyderabad Airport

In a significant announcement, the Chief Minister said the state government has resolved to build a Hajj accommodation facility (Rubath) near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Mamidipally, to ease the journey for pilgrims. He acknowledged the desire among Muslims to perform Hajj at least once in their lives and noted that although the state received 6,000 applications, all were accepted this year.

CM Flags Off Buses, Extends Good Wishes to Pilgrims

Revanth Reddy flagged off the buses carrying pilgrims to the airport and extended his heartfelt wishes for a peaceful and blessed pilgrimage. He assured that the state government has made all necessary arrangements for pilgrims from Telangana and other states, stating, “Going for Hajj is your right; providing the facilities is our responsibility.”

Original City Receives Major Development Boost

Responding to points raised by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the Chief Minister reiterated his stance that Hyderabad’s Old City is the ‘Original City’. He said the government has already invested nearly ₹2,000 crore in development works in the region—including metro rail expansion, roadworks, and the Mir Alam Tank cable bridge.

Live: Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri. A. Revanth Reddy Flags Off Haj Pilgrims' Buses at Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad https://t.co/Wn4rwxfuK2 — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 16, 2025

Strong Focus on Inclusive Welfare Schemes

CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the government’s resolve to ensure Muslim representation in welfare schemes like Indiramma Housing, fee reimbursement, and employment through Rajiv Yuva Vikasam for eligible youth. “Our government stands firmly behind the upliftment of the Muslim community,” he stated.

Call for Prayers and Peace

The Chief Minister urged departing Hajj pilgrims to pray for the peace, prosperity, and unity of the nation and Telangana. “Your prayers for the people and the state’s peaceful coexistence are vital,” he said, assuring continued government support for future Hajj arrangements.

Leaders and Officials Join the Ceremony

The event was attended by key dignitaries including Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, MPs Asaduddin Owaisi and A. K. Yadav, elected representatives, corporation chairpersons, Hajj Committee officials, and other senior administrators.