Telangana to Build Mega IT Hub in Puppalaguda, 5 Lakh Jobs in First Phase

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated plans to establish a large-scale IT Knowledge Hub over approximately 450 acres in the Puppalaguda region of Rangareddy district.

450 Acres Identified for First Phase

The first phase of the proposed hub will span nearly 450 acres, including 250 acres associated with the Industrial Corporation. Officials confirmed that these lands are now available following the Supreme Court’s recent decision to cancel prior allocations made to various societies in the area.

High-Level Meeting Reviews Progress

A high-level meeting was convened at the State Secretariat on Thursday, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and senior officials from the Industries and Revenue departments were also in attendance.

5 Lakh Jobs Expected from First Phase

Officials informed the Ministerial Sub-Committee that the proposed IT hub could potentially generate employment opportunities for around 5 lakh youth in the initial phase, significantly boosting the state’s digital economy and job market.

Govt Pushes for Rapid Execution

The ministers directed officials to expedite the process and ensure that the decades-long development momentum in Hyderabad continues. They emphasized the strategic importance of the Puppalaguda IT hub in sustaining Hyderabad’s reputation as a leading technology destination in India.