200 Cr Free Rides: Telangana to Celebrate Mahalaxmi Milestone

Hyderabad: In a landmark achievement for Telangana’s flagship Mahalaxmi free travel scheme, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has announced state-wide celebrations tomorrow to mark 200 crore free bus journeys made by women in the state-run RTC buses.

celebrations will be held at 97 RTC depots

The celebrations will be held at 97 RTC depots and 341 bus stations across Telangana. Special programs and public meetings will highlight the success of the scheme and its impact on women’s mobility and empowerment, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Launched on December 9, 2023, under the Praja Palana government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Mahalaxmi scheme provides free RTC bus travel for women. So far, journeys worth Rs 6,700 crore have been covered under the scheme, with the government reimbursing the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) regularly.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar commended RTC drivers

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar commended RTC drivers, conductors, and staff for ensuring the smooth implementation of the scheme while also expanding the fleet by procuring new buses. He emphasised that protecting the RTC organisation, ensuring passenger safety, and safeguarding employee welfare remain top priorities.

“This scheme has become a lifeline for many women, especially from remote areas, who now travel to cities regularly for jobs, healthcare, and education,” the minister said. “On average, each woman saves Rs 4,000–Rs 5,000 per month thanks to the free travel.”

banners will be displayed at all bus depots and stations

As part of the celebrations, banners will be displayed at all bus depots and stations. Public meetings will feature speeches from local MPs, MLAs, ministers, and women passengers — including vegetable vendors, businesswomen, students, and patients traveling for treatment — sharing their experiences.

Selected women passengers will be felicitated with shawls and gifts. Essay writing, rangoli, and painting competitions will be held in schools and colleges on themes such as women empowerment and the Mahalaxmi scheme. Five winners at each location will receive prizes like books, pen sets, and water bottles.

In recognition of their service, the five best drivers, five conductors, and supporting traffic/security staff from each depot will be honored for their contributions to the success of the initiative, the statement added.