Telangana to Disburse Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Sanction Letters on June 2: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that the state government will disburse sanction letters for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme to five lakh beneficiaries on June 2, 2025.
Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that the state government will disburse sanction letters for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme to five lakh beneficiaries on June 2, 2025. The statement was made during the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting held in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Rajiv Yuva Vikasam: Financial Support for 5 Lakh Youth
The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme is aimed at empowering youth across the state, offering financial assistance worth ₹9,000 crore. According to Bhatti, this is the first-of-its-kind initiative in India to provide such large-scale financial support to young citizens.
Call for Banking Cooperation
Deputy CM Bhatti urged all banks to extend full cooperation to ensure the smooth implementation of the scheme. He emphasized the need for appointing a State-Level Nodal Officer to coordinate with all banks involved.
Also Read: Lost Your Aadhaar Card or Number? Here’s How to Retrieve It Easily
Coordinated Efforts for Seamless Execution
The Deputy CM highlighted the importance of coordination among state departments and financial institutions. He directed officials to maintain synergy to facilitate efficient disbursement and tracking of the funds.
SLBC Meeting Attendees
Several high-ranking officials attended the SLBC meeting, including:
- Sandeep Kumar Sultania – Principal Secretary, Finance Department
- N. Sridhar – Principal Secretary, SC Development
- Sharath and Sridhar – Secretaries of Tribal and BC Welfare
- Chinmoy Kumar – Regional Director, RBI
- Uday Bhaskar – CGM, NABARD
- Rajesh Kumar – Deputy Managing Director, SBI
- Prakash Chandra – SLBC Convenor
Scheme Highlights at a Glance
- Scheme Name: Rajiv Yuva Vikasam
- Beneficiaries: 5 Lakh Youth
- Financial Outlay: ₹9,000 Crore
- Sanction Letter Distribution Date: June 2, 2025
- Key Objective: Youth empowerment through financial inclusion and support