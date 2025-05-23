Telangana to Disburse Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Sanction Letters on June 2: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that the state government will disburse sanction letters for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme to five lakh beneficiaries on June 2, 2025. The statement was made during the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam: Financial Support for 5 Lakh Youth

The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme is aimed at empowering youth across the state, offering financial assistance worth ₹9,000 crore. According to Bhatti, this is the first-of-its-kind initiative in India to provide such large-scale financial support to young citizens.

Call for Banking Cooperation

Deputy CM Bhatti urged all banks to extend full cooperation to ensure the smooth implementation of the scheme. He emphasized the need for appointing a State-Level Nodal Officer to coordinate with all banks involved.

Coordinated Efforts for Seamless Execution

The Deputy CM highlighted the importance of coordination among state departments and financial institutions. He directed officials to maintain synergy to facilitate efficient disbursement and tracking of the funds.

SLBC Meeting Attendees

Several high-ranking officials attended the SLBC meeting, including:

Sandeep Kumar Sultania – Principal Secretary, Finance Department

– Principal Secretary, Finance Department N. Sridhar – Principal Secretary, SC Development

– Principal Secretary, SC Development Sharath and Sridhar – Secretaries of Tribal and BC Welfare

– Secretaries of Tribal and BC Welfare Chinmoy Kumar – Regional Director, RBI

– Regional Director, RBI Uday Bhaskar – CGM, NABARD

– CGM, NABARD Rajesh Kumar – Deputy Managing Director, SBI

– Deputy Managing Director, SBI Prakash Chandra – SLBC Convenor

Scheme Highlights at a Glance