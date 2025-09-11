Telangana to Emerge as a Role Model in BC Caste Census, Says Minister P Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy today said the state will stand as a role model for the country by ensuring 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies.

Reviewing arrangements for a massive public meeting scheduled in Kamareddy on September 15, the Minister, along with Panchayat Raj Minister Dasari Anasuya Seethakka, Forest Minister Konda Surekha, Animal Husbandry Minister Vakati Srihari, Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy, Chief Minister’s Advisors Vem Narender Reddy and Shabbir Ali, and MLAs including Madan Mohan Rao, discussed preparations for the event.

Also Read: Jubilee Hills by-election: KTR says vote for Congress will be a licence to demolish homes

The leaders asserted that the Congress government is the only party committed to the upliftment of weaker sections and has fulfilled the promise of a BC caste census made at Kamareddy.

They credited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and PCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud for achieving this milestone.

The upcoming public meeting in Kamareddy is being termed a prestigious event, with senior ministers and party leaders focused on ensuring its success, a party statement said.