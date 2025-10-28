Telangana to Establish Ambedkar Knowledge Centers for Competitive Exam Aspirants: Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the Telangana government is preparing and implementing plans in line with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision to make the state’s education system a model for the entire country.

Speaking to the media after reviewing the Education Department with senior officials at his Madhira camp office on Tuesday, the deputy Chief minister said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has placed special focus on the education sector. He appreciated the fact that, as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, high-level teams of officials are visiting the field and conducting comprehensive reviews.

The deputy Chief minister announced that Ambedkar Knowledge Centers are being set up at the constituency level to help rural youth prepare for competitive examinations without having to migrate to Hyderabad, rent rooms, and spend large amounts on coaching. These centers will be equipped with complete study material and digital libraries. Online coaching will also be provided by expert faculty from across the state and country. He added that proposals have already been prepared to start these centers in five constituencies of the Khammam district.

He further explained that Young India Integrated Residential Schools, which are expected to be a game-changer in the state’s education system and a model for the nation, will begin operations from the coming academic year, and work in all sanctioned schools is progressing rapidly.

Bhatti Vikramarka said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is deeply concerned that children in the state should not suffer from malnutrition. Hence, the government is planning to introduce a breakfast scheme for students in government schools starting from the next academic year, and the Finance Department is preparing the necessary plans.

He stated that in line with changing times, ITIs is being upgraded into Advanced Technology Centers as employment generation is a top priority for the government. Similarly, polytechnic colleges are being upgraded into engineering colleges by providing all necessary facilities.

He noted that the government intends to develop government schools on par with private institutions. To achieve this, three government schools in every mandal are being identified for comprehensive development, and one school for every ten villages is being selected for phased upgradation. These schools will be strengthened with adequate classrooms, infrastructure, and teaching and non-teaching staff.

The deputy Chief minister assured that funds will be released on a priority basis for the education sector in accordance with the Chief Minister’s expectations. He also instructed officials to arrange midday meals for intermediate college students locally through CSR funds.

He informed that the government has prepared plans to install solar rooftops in all government educational institutions to generate solar power.

The review meeting was attended by Education Secretary Yogita Rana, Director of School Education Nicholas, Intermediate Education Secretary Aditya Bhaskar, EWSID Managing Director Ganapati Reddy, NPDCL CMD Varun Reddy, Khammam District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, and other officials.