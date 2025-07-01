Telangana to Expand Digital Ticketing for RTC Buses Statewide

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is all set to extend digital ticketing and payment facilities in RTC buses across the entire state. This move aims to boost passenger convenience and support the growing adoption of digital transactions.

Zero-Fare Tickets and Digital Payments Under AFCS

Currently available in Hyderabad under the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS), the digital ticketing system enables touch-and-go payments for commuters. The tickets generated through this system are being termed “zero-fare tickets” under the Mahalakshmi Free-Travel Scheme for women.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar confirmed that special digital infrastructure will be deployed to support this expansion. “We’re working towards enabling digital ticket payments across Telangana. Special machinery will be arranged to ensure smooth implementation,” he said.

191 Crore Free Tickets Issued, ₹6,300 Crore Saved by Women

As part of its poll promise, the Congress government is offering free travel to women in RTC buses. So far, 191 crore zero-fare tickets have been issued under this scheme, leading to savings of ₹6,300 crore for women passengers, according to the minister.

Electric Buses Planned for Outer Ring Road Corridor

In another progressive step, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) also plans to deploy electric buses along the Outer Ring Road corridor to promote eco-friendly public transport.

The government’s focus on both digital inclusion and green mobility reflects a broader push towards modernization and sustainability in the state’s public transport system.