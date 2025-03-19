Telangana to Implement Hybrid Annuity Model for Road Development: Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the Telangana government will adopt the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) to enhance road infrastructure across the state. The decision was revealed during the presentation of the 2025-26 annual budget in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Government and Private Sector Partnership

Under the HAM model, the government will fund 40% of the project cost, while private developers will contribute the remaining 60%. This approach aims to optimize resource utilization and expedite project execution.

Massive Rural Road Expansion by 2028

As part of the initiative, the state aims to construct 17,000 kilometers of rural roads by 2028, with a planned investment of ₹28,000 crore. Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted that administrative approval has already been granted for developing 769.35 kilometers of new roads, backed by an investment of ₹3,725.22 crore to modernize transportation infrastructure.

Ongoing Road Projects and Achievements

55 kilometers of roads and 9 bridges have already been completed under the program.

have already been completed under the program. The government is focused on ensuring every panchayat is connected with a BT (Bituminous) road , improving rural connectivity and accessibility .

, improving . Major repairs and restoration of damaged rural roads are being carried out across Telangana.

Infrastructure Boost for Judiciary

In addition to road development, Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the government has approved ₹972 crore for the construction of modern court complexes in 12 district headquarters, aiming to enhance legal facilities and access to justice.

Regional Ring Road to Boost Connectivity

The Deputy CM also unveiled plans for a Regional Ring Road (RRR) to bridge gaps in the national highway network around Hyderabad.

The project will initially feature four lanes , with the potential to expand to eight lanes based on future traffic needs.

, with the potential to expand to based on future traffic needs. Land acquisition for the northern part has already started.

has already started. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has appointed consultants to prepare a detailed project report for the southern section .

has appointed consultants to prepare a . Bhatti Vikramarka called the RRR a “game-changer” for Telangana’s development.

The government’s ambitious infrastructure plans are expected to enhance connectivity, boost economic growth, and improve transportation facilities across the state.