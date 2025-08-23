Telangana to Introduce Heli-Tourism service between Hyderabad and Srisailam

As this is a daring effort and a bold plan to reform its tourism system, Telangana government announced today to start a heli-tourism service between Hyderabad and Srisailam through Somasila. In association with the travel agent Ease My Services, the Minister of Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao has launched the first aerial tourism project that will take a bird-eye-view of Telangana state to highlight the rugged beauty and religious monuments of the state.

The tourists would have options of round-trip helicopter charges to visit the sacred town of Srisailam and fly over the picturesque Somasila settings. What is less well known is that according to Rao, the state has long been under-utilizing its tourism potential, and with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the helm, this is now being actively addressed via investments in infrastructure, adventure tourism and wellness retreats to boost the tourism sector.

The drive to heli-tourism is of a bigger tourism rebranding, which has seen the opening of a few other important tourism projects. These include:

Somasila Wellness and Spiritual Retreat, in Nallamala forests

Margiri Island Wellness Retreat Center, with its spa zones, yoga platforms, cottages, mediation rooms, and a jetty- with an investment of 45.84 crore rupees

Somasila VIP Ghat boating point is an extended access point of river enhanced leisure.

Chenchu museum reconstruction and new entrances with water way tour services at Eegalapanta

The total expenditure of these infrastructure projects is estimated to be somewhere in the range of 68.10 Crores. Elevating the state as a tourist destination, the minister projected that the heli-tourism initiative, together with the wellness and adventure tourism initiatives, would generate employment, boost economic growth and accelerate local growth, as well as increase the tourist destination positions of the state both locally and in international markets.

On the whole, the program can be considered a creative project that will open the cultural and natural potential of Telangana for international visitors: spiritual resort, panoramic landscape overlooking the Krishna river basin, etc. Tourists will find a new and multitasking Telangana whether on board a helicopter or visiting museums and boating points on the riverfront.