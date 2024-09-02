Telangana to Introduce Nearly 1000 Electric Buses

Hyderabad: In a significant move towards promoting a green environment and reducing pollution, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has placed an order for 1000 new electric buses.

These buses will be rolled out in phases, aligning with the state’s commitment to sustainability. Currently, TGSRTC operates electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model.

Of the 1000 electric buses, 500 are expected to be deployed within Hyderabad, while the remaining buses will operate on high-traffic routes such as Suryapet, Warangal, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad.

Additionally, electric buses will replace diesel buses at depots including HCU and Hayathnagar.

Some of the existing electric and diesel buses will be reassigned to rural areas where there is demand from residents.

To support this initiative, charging stations are being established at various depots, including MGBS, JBS, HCU, Hayathnagar-2, Ranigunj, Kukatpally, BHEL, Hyderabad-2, Warangal, Suryapet, Karimnagar-2, and Nizamabad.

Each station will be equipped with 20 to 25 charging guns, enabling multiple buses to charge simultaneously. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to inaugurate the new electric buses and EV charging stations soon.

Currently, TGSRTC operates 100 electric buses, including 49 on the RGIA route and 10 on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad route.