Telangana to Launch ‘Bhu Bharati’ Land Records Portal on April 14

The Telangana government is all set to launch its new land management portal, Bhu Bharati, on April 14. According to an official statement released on Saturday, the portal will initially be implemented as a pilot project in three mandals across the state.

CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Progress and Suggests Enhancements

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who reviewed the project in a meeting with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and senior officials, emphasized the need to improve the platform by incorporating feedback from the public. He directed the officials to ensure the portal is citizen-friendly and effectively addresses land-related issues.

Awareness Campaigns in All Mandals

To familiarize the public with the portal’s features and usage, the Chief Minister instructed that awareness programmes be conducted in every mandal. He assigned the responsibility of organizing these campaigns to the respective district collectors.

Congress Govt’s Move to Replace Dharani

The Bhu Bharati portal is being introduced as an alternative to the Dharani land records management system launched during the previous BRS government. The current Congress administration claims that Dharani created numerous complications for landowners and intends for Bhu Bharati to be a more transparent and accessible solution.

The launch on April 14 is expected to mark a significant step toward land governance reform in the state.