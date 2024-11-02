Telangana to Launch Model Markets in Every District, Announces Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao

Hyderabad: The government is going to set up model markets in every district on an experimental basis, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao said.

He directed officials to prepare proposals regarding this. Tummala conducted a review meeting with cooperative marketing officials at the Secretariat.

He discussed with officials the steps to be taken up in PACS and Marketing Yards. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the maintenance of godowns, which were under market