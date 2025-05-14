Telangana to Launch Statewide Revenue Meetings from June 2: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced on Wednesday that revenue meetings will be conducted across the state starting June 2, coinciding with Telangana Formation Day. These meetings are a key part of implementing the Bhu Bharati Act, aimed at resolving long-pending land issues.

Bhu Bharati Act Gets Public Support

The Minister highlighted that the reforms introduced in the Revenue Department over the past 18 months have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public. He noted that the Bhu Bharati Act, launched by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on April 14, has helped in systematically addressing land-related grievances that have persisted for over a decade.

Pilot Meetings in 28 Mandals Before Full Rollout

Initial pilot meetings were conducted in four mandals from April 17 to 30, followed by sessions in 28 mandals across 28 districts from May 5 to 30. These served as test runs to fine-tune the format and process of the revenue meetings. Based on their success, the government will now expand the meetings to all mandals starting June 2.

Slot Booking System at Sub-Registrar Offices Welcomed

Ponguleti added that the slot booking system introduced at sub-registrar offices has also been well-received, helping citizens access services more efficiently and reducing delays in property-related documentation.

Sadabainama Titles Await Court Clearance

Addressing concerns related to Sadabainama titles, the Minister explained that the matter is currently under judicial consideration. “We will resolve it as soon as the court’s stay order is lifted. For now, only online applications are being accepted,” he stated.

Aim: Timely Response from Field Officers

The Minister emphasized that the Bhu Bharati Act is designed to ensure timely and transparent responses from field-level revenue authorities. The state government aims to use these regular meetings to provide a long-term solution to land and property issues faced by citizens across Telangana.